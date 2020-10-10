Gwion Edwards scores twice as Ipswich beat Blackpool to go top
Gwion Edwards’ brace fired Ipswich to the top of League One as they earned an impressive 4-1 win at Blackpool
Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop were also on the scoresheet as Paul Lambert’s team extended their unbeaten start to the season.
Chambers’ first league goal for nearly 14 months broke the deadlock, the defender picking out the top corner with a stunning volley from Edwards’ pass in the 16th minute.
Edwards was then on hand to double the lead nine minutes before the break following a clinical counter-attack and Bishop’s excellent solo goal on the stroke of half-time left Neil Critchley’s side with a mountain to climb.
Blackpool improved in the second half and striker Gary Madine pulled a goal back on the hour-mark with a close-range finish before being thwarted by a smart save from Tomas Holy.
But Edwards’ second goal 10 minutes from time killed off the contest and consigned the hosts to a fourth defeat in their opening five league matches.