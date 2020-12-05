Gus Mafuta strikes twice for Boreham Wood to down former side Hartlepool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Reading – Sky Bet Championship – Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Reading – Sky Bet Championship – Molineux (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:08pm, Sat 05 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gus Mafuta returned to haunt his old club as Boreham Wood ended a four-game winless run in the National League by beating Hartlepool 2-1 at Victoria Park.

The midfielder, who joined from Pools in August, opened the scoring nine minutes before half-time.

It came moments after Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore produced a stunning save to deny Gavan Holohan.

Mason Bloomfield levelled on the stroke of half-time for Pools, converting at the back post for his first goal for the club.

But Mafuta restored Wood’s lead in the 68th minute with a superb strike from long range which leaves Pools with just one win in eight league matches.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hartlepool

PA