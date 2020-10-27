Gus Mafuta guides Boreham Wood to first home win of the season against Woking
Gus Mafuta netted the only goal as Boreham Wood claimed their first home win of the National League season by beating Woking.
After Kabongo Tshimanga went close early on, Boreham Wood moved ahead in the 33rd minute when Mafuta pounced on the loose ball after Sorba Thomas’ free-kick was not cleared.
Woking were unlucky not to level before the break when Josh Cashey’s effort crashed against the crossbar.
Mafuta should have doubled his side’s advantage just before the hour mark but he lashed his shot over the bar.
Matt Jarvis then saw his strike cleared off the line as Woking searched for the elusive equaliser.