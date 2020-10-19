Gunners youngster Harry Clarke eyeing Oldham debut
Oldham could hand a debut to England youth international Harry Clarke against Carlisle as they look to build on their first league win of the season.
The Arsenal loanee was not registered in time for the win over Bolton but is now available to bolster the defence.
Another fresh face, goalkeeper Laurence Bilboe, stood in for the injured Ian Lawlor last time out and boss Harry Kewell may have a choice to make between the pair.
Andrea Badan (hamstring) and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson are still awaiting their returns from injury.
Carlisle’s new signing Micah Obiero will meet up with his team-mates for the first time on their visit to Oldham, but is unlikely to be involved.
The Huddersfield striker has joined the Cumbrians on loan but, without a training session under his belt, has yet to push his case.
Obiero was brought in to cover Ethan Walker, who dislocated his arm earlier this month.
Brennan Dickenson (hamstring), Omari Patrick (leg) and Jack Armer (dead leg) remain out, while Josh Dixon is still working towards fitness.