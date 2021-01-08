Grimsby sign Sam Habergham until end of season
Grimsby have signed former Lincoln defender Sam Habergham on a deal until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old, who was a free agent, has not played a competitive game since April 2018 due to a serious knee injury suffered during his time with the Imps.
Left-back Habergham becomes the Mariners’ first signing since the appointment of manager Paul Hurst and could make his debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale.
Hurst told gtfc.co.uk “If you look at it, there’s not particularly competition or cover there (left back).
“The deal is something that works for everybody. He hasn’t played football for some time admittedly, but he has been in training with us and we have been impressed with how fit he is.”
After graduating from Norwich’s academy, Habergham spent time with Tamworth and Braintree before moving to Lincoln in 2016.