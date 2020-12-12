Grimsby set for extra shooting practice after Mansfield draw

Ian Holloway admits his Grimsby squad must sharpen up their shooting boots after drawing 1-1 with fellow strugglers Mansfield.

Ira Jackson came off the bench to mark his Grimsby debut with the opener, but Holloway’s men were pegged back when Nicky Maynard netted from the penalty spot.

In a first half that featured little goalmouth action, the visitors came closest to scoring through Ryan Sweeney’s header, while George Williams took aim from distance for Grimsby.

Upon the restart, a smart double save from Sam Russell kept Mansfield at bay, with the home side promptly making their mark through Jackson, who was gifted a tap-in.

Mansfield were back on level terms six minutes later, though, when Russell brought down Harry Charsley and Maynard did the rest.

Owura Edwards twice threatened in the run-up to full-time, but each side ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Holloway said: “It’s quite simple really, just get up there. I felt we did that and I felt they did really well at times. It isn’t rocket science.

“We needed a first goal, we got one from Ira and that was brilliant.

“We hit the target, we got a follow-up, and all of our other shots went wide, so have a guess what we’re going to do Monday.

“We’re going to do some shooting practice!

“It will come. I like the endeavour, I like what we did. I like the subs that came on. I felt I got that right at the time.

“I thought we had the better of the first half, we had a go at them and that’s what they can do.

“By the end of it, I probably would’ve taken that point pre-game if you gave it to me, but I’m a bit disappointed because I felt that we should have won it.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough added: “I don’t think we started the game well, which we have been doing in recent weeks.

“We took a while to get into the game and played OK for a 25-minute spell, but the biggest thing that let us down was our delivery into the box.

“I thought we started the second half well and we were pretty much camped in their half. Then they had that first shot and we could have been looking at a 1-0.

“But we were able to come back from that. When you don’t play very well it’s very important that you don’t lose the game.

“Looking at the other results we have gained a point on five or six teams around us. We were far from our best. I’m not sure why. We had a clear week and a good week of training.”