Grimsby off the mark with win over Cheltenham
Grimsby picked up their first win of the season as they beat Cheltenham 3-1 thanks to first-half goals from Owura Edwards and James Tilley and a late effort from Owen Windsor.
Andy Williams was on target for the home side but they rarely looked like finding a second against Ian Holloway’s well-drilled Mariners side.
Cheltenham had a penalty appeal turned down on 12 minutes when a George Lloyd effort appeared to strike an arm before hitting the Grimsby post.
And there was a touch of fortune for the visitors’ opener on 23 minutes, Robins defender Will Boyle giving the ball away before Edwards fired past keeper Josh Griffiths from just outside the box.
It was all square five minutes later when some slick work involving Lloyd and Liam Sercombe ended with Williams firing home from close range.
Tilley’s goal came on 39 minutes when his powerful run ended with a 30-yard strike that slipped through the keeper’s fingers.
The second half lacked the finesse of the first until two minutes from time, when Sercombe brought an excellent reflex save from Grimsby keeper James McKeown.
Then in the third minute of added time, Edwards headed on for substitute Windsor who wrapped up the points.