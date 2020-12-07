Grimsby back Ian Holloway and deny players were encouraged to get second jobs
Grimsby chairman Philip Day has denied that the club’s players were encouraged to find second jobs while on furlough and says he will stand by manager Ian Holloway.
The Mariners have lost three of their last four games in League Two to leave them two points above the relegation zone, and were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Dagenham.
However, in a wide-ranging statement on the club’s official website, Day insisted Holloway would be given funds in January in a bid to improve his side’s fortunes.
“I am aware of certain inaccurate statements that have been circulating on social media in the last few days,” he said. “I wish therefore to advise fans of the true position.
“First, the board is as disappointed as everyone with the recent results. Ollie (Holloway) has gone on record as to how he intends to make changes in January.
“The board fully supports him in this, and funds will be available to enable him to do this.
“There is no truth whatsoever that any player has been told to get a second job whilst on furlough. I do not know where that rumour emanated from, but it is completely fictitious.”