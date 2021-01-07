Greg Leigh signs new deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season

Greg Leigh extends his deal at Aberdeen
Greg Leigh extends his deal at Aberdeen (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:14pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Greg Leigh has extended his deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season.

Following a loan spell at the Pittodrie club, the 26-year-old left-back signed a short-term contract with the Dons last October after leaving NAC Breda.

Leigh has been out recently with a hamstring problem.

A statement on the Dons official website read: “Aberdeen FC confirms defender Greg Leigh has extended his short-term deal and will remain at the club until the end of this season.

“The 26-year-old left back re-joined the Dons on a deal until January, and despite suffering from a minor injury since his return, will be a valuable member of the squad for the second half of the season.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Aberdeen

PA