Greg Cunningham starts spell on sidelines as Cardiff host Bournemouth
Cardiff will be without defender Greg Cunningham for their home game against Bournemouth.
Cunningham was forced out of last week’s win at former club Preston due to a hamstring strain and will be sidelined for several weeks.
Fellow defenders Jordi Osei-Tutu and Joe Bennett will both be assessed after also being withdrawn at Preston, but forward Lee Tomlin is back in contention after a one-game ban.
Harry Wilson, who stepped off the bench on Sunday after joining last week on loan from Liverpool, could make his first start against former club Bournemouth, where he spent last season on loan.
Bournemouth trio Josh King, David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly could all return to contention.
Norway striker King, who had been expected to leave the club during the transfer window, is hoping to recover from a dead leg, while Brooks recently withdrew from Wales’ squad due to an unspecified injury.
Defender Kelly is closing in on his return after a hamstring strain and all three players will be assessed.
Cameron Carter-Vickers, who joined on loan from Tottenham last week, is in contention to make his first appearance for the club.