Grant Ward leveller lifts Blackpool out of drop zone
Crewe returned to action after failing to fulfil their midweek fixture at Oxford with a hard-fought 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw with Blackpool.
Mikael Mandron fired the Railwaymen ahead soon after half-time, but Grant Ward levelled for Neil Critchley’s visitors who enjoyed large swathes of possession at Gresty Road as they avoided a fourth consecutive defeat to move out of the bottom four.
Goalmouth action was in short supply and goalkeepers Will Jaaskelainen and Chris Maxwell had little to do.
Jaaskelainen did well to react to an overhit backpass from Crewe’s Omar Beckles in the first half, taking evasive action to keep out what would have been an embarrassing own goal.
Ryan Wintle applied a decisive touch on a volley from Jerry Yates which took the striker’s effort over the home bar, but clear-cut chances were few and far between.
Perry Ng sliced a speculative effort well wide after the restart as Crewe emerged from their shell to take a 54th-minute lead. Charlie Kirk ran clear of former Crewe defender Ollie Turton and ferried the ball across for Mandron to crack a left-footed finish home from 10 yards.
But Blackpool got the upper hand of a skirmish in the box to deservedly draw level in the 71st minute with Ward smashing home from 15 yards after Gary Madine had an effort blocked.