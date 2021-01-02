Grant McCann relieved to see Hull get back on track with win over Charlton

Head coach Grant McCann feels Hull are “back on track” following a 2-0 home win against 10-man Charlton.

The hosts had lost three league games on the bounce but moved up to second in the table following goals in each half from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty.

McCann said: “The boys’ professionalism over the last 10 days has been unbelievable.

“I thought we performed well against a team who will be at the top end of the table at the end of the season.

“We had a really young back-four out there and we coped with everything they threw at us.

“We also looked a threat at the other end, so I’m really pleased with the result.

“There’s a lot of football to be played, but this was important for us to get back on the horse, back on the winning trail and get that confidence back into the group.

“I think the biggest thing was our control out of possession – we were really resolute in terms of our defensive shape.

“It was important we got back on track.”

Hull were good value for three points and opened the scoring after 18 minutes through Adelakun.

Mallik Wilks’ cross from the left inside the penalty box was deflected off defender Jason Pearce and Adelakun could not miss.

Charlton had their moments – Omar Bogle’s 33rd-minute air-shot from Pearce’s knock-down was a case in point – but they were second best for most of the afternoon.

And once Darren Pratley was sent off for violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident with Wilks after 63 minutes, Charlton were always up against it.

A home win was confirmed 13 minutes later when Greg Docherty was shrewdly teed up by Honeyman after Wilks’ initial header rebounded off the left post.

McCann was especially satisfied by the result as his preparations were disrupted by the loss of key players due to Covid-19.

He said: “We went into the game without five players from the last game, so this is a testament to our squad depth.

“The lads who have contracted the virus are on the mend. We’ve put in more restrictions about what we can and can’t do at the training ground and the lads are following it to a tee.”

Of future business during the transfer window, McCann added: “We’ve got players lined up.

“I’ve had conversations with some of the targets, but it’s not as easy as just making a phonecall.

“We’re just hoping and praying we get our business done early. If not, we’ve got a good squad as we had a good summer.”

Charlton remain in the play-off places, but Lee Bowyer was frustrated by the manner of defeat and wants to bolster his squad this month.

He said: “Obviously coming here, we knew it was going to difficult, but to lose the way we have done is tough to take.

“I think we dominated the ball a lot without hurting them, but we conceded two poor goals.

“We just weren’t brave enough and carried too many players.

“Hull will be up there at the end of the season, and rightly so, but it just shows you where we are. We have to try and do some business to improve us in January.

“Hopefully now people will realise it’s not that simple when you keep losing 12 players in the summer.

“I think you saw that with some of the performances of our players.”

Of the sending-off, Bowyer added: “Prats (Pratley) getting sent off is disappointing.

“He’s our most experience player and you don’t expect him to make a mistake like that.

“It’s so soft. He’s flicked out at the fella (Wilks). Did the officials actually see it? I don’t know.

“If you watch it back on the video, it’s a red card by the letter of the law. Not only has it cost us here, he’s out for three games.

“He’s apologised, but he’s going to be a big miss.”