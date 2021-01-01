Graham Potter calls on struggling Brighton to ‘improve and stick together’

Brighton boss Graham Potter admits his struggling side must add substance to style in order to haul themselves away from relegation danger.

Albion have regularly received plaudits for their easy-on-the-eye approach to games but remain entrenched at the wrong end of the Premier League table amid an alarming run of form.

The Seagulls have tasted top-flight victory just twice all season and sit two points above the bottom three ahead of Saturday’s home game with Wolves.

While Potter has repeatedly expressed satisfaction at his team’s displays, he acknowledges a swift upturn in results is the only way to improve the club’s perilous position.

“The way the league table is, we’re fighting for points to improve where we are. That’s the truth,” he said.

“We’re not happy with the results we have been getting. We want to improve those and improve where we are in the league.

“Performances have been generally quite good, so we go in with some optimism, but at the same time you have to get the results because that’s what it’s about.

“And ultimately if you don’t get them then you face pressure and criticism and negativity and that’s how it is – sometimes unfairly, but it doesn’t matter.

“What we need to do is improve, stick together and understand the situation we’re in.”

Brighton’s poor form has led to increased scrutiny of Potter’s position.

A single home league win from 17 fixtures in 2020 has led to growing unrest among supporters, who have been unable to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions.

Potter, who believes he retains the backing of club owner Tony Bloom, insists his interactions with Albion fans have been largely positive.

“Certainly a lot of the supporters I have spoken to are very supportive, are very understanding, very complimentary,” he said.

“I would say thank you to the ones that have supported me, because there’s quite a few out there that have supported me throughout a difficult year.

“I bump into a lot of supporters and they can understand what’s happening and where we’re trying to go. They want us to do well and you can sense that.

“I want to promise them that we will be fighting every day to improve the team.

“It’s been a tough year and I understand that not everyone is happy and you’re never going to have a situation where that isn’t the case. A majority of the ones I have met though have been amazing and I would like to thank them for that.”

Albion will give late fitness tests to Adam Lallana (groin) and Danny Welbeck (knee) ahead of the meeting with Wolves but full-back Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) remains sidelined.