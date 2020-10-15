Graham Alexander outlines disappointment at Salford exit

Graham Alexander has launched a defence of his record in charge at Salford following his sacking this week.

Alexander was replaced on an interim basis by co-owner Paul Scholes following a 2-2 draw with Tranmere last weekend, a result that left the club fifth in Sky Bet League Two and with an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Now the 49-year-old has issued a statement via the League Managers Association, thanking the club for the opportunity but also making a point to lay out his achievements at Moor Lane.

“In our one full season, we became the only team to be promoted at the first attempt into the Football League with a record win for a final on that momentous day at Wembley, a day I will never forget,” he wrote.

“Since mid-January, we made changes to the squad to improve our chances of another promotion. Since then, the 15 games we’ve played in League Two have seen us win the second most points, with the second best defence, have the least defeats, whilst also being the highest scorers. In our last nine league games, five wins and three draws gave us an average of two points per game, which we know gives you a title winning total over a season. It has been a great effort from the everyone at the club.

“I am disappointed we have left after only five league games this season, without having the chance to continue that form with a squad that’s still in its infancy as a group. But we move on, satisfied that we’ve left the club with a brilliant set of players and staff that will go onto achieve the success that everyone craves.”

Scholes has taken over on a temporary basis, with support to come from development coach Warren Joyce, with the club looking for a long-term successor.