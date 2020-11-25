Gordon Taylor to step down as PFA chief at end of season after 40 years in role
Gordon Taylor will stand down as the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association at the end of the season, the PA news agency understands.
It is understood he has set out plans for his departure in a letter to union members.
Taylor, who became PFA chief executive in 1981, announced last year he would step down once an independent review of the organisation was complete.
The union has faced renewed criticism in recent weeks over its record on supporting former players suffering from dementia, in the wake of Nobby Stiles’ death and Sir Bobby Charlton’s diagnosis with the condition.
In the letter, Taylor wrote: “As I announced at the previous AGM, now that the independent review process is completed, I too will stand down by the end of the current season.
“The new chief executive will be elected following the recruitment procedures recommended by the independent review.
“We have already made substantial progress in that direction.”