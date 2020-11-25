Gordon Taylor to step down as PFA chief at end of season after 40 years in role

<p>Gordon Taylor will step down after four decades in the role</p>

Gordon Taylor will step down after four decades in the role

 (PA Wire)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
14:48pm, Wed 25 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gordon Taylor will stand down as the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association at the end of the season, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood he has set out plans for his departure in a letter to union members.

Taylor, who became PFA chief executive in 1981, announced last year he would step down once an independent review of the organisation was complete.

The union has faced renewed criticism in recent weeks over its record on supporting former players suffering from dementia, in the wake of Nobby Stiles’ death and Sir Bobby Charlton’s diagnosis with the condition.

PFA Awards 2018 – Grosvenor House Hotel (PA Archive)

In the letter, Taylor wrote: “As I announced at the previous AGM, now that the independent review process is completed, I too will stand down by the end of the current season.

“The new chief executive will be elected following the recruitment procedures recommended by the independent review.

“We have already made substantial progress in that direction.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PFA

PA