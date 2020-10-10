Goalless stalemate at Meadow Park
17:37pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Boreham Wood and Halifax shared the spoils following a goalless draw at Meadow Park.
Halifax, who lost at this venue in last season’s play-off eliminator, made a bright start and Jeff King saw his effort tipped around a post by Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.
Debutant Shaq Coulthirst headed wide for the home side before Ashmore pushed Luke Summerfield’s shot onto a post 10 minutes before half-time.
Gold Omotayo had the best opportunity of the second half for Halifax but he fired wide from Jamie Allen’s cross.