Goalkeeper Tom McGill returns to Brighton from Crawley loan spell
17:18pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Goalkeeper Tom McGill has returned to Brighton following the end of his loan spell with Sky Bet League Two club Crawley
The 20-year-old had also spent part of last season at Broadfield Stadium, and made his senior debut against Millwall in the Carabao Cup during September.
McGill made four appearances for Crawley, his last being in the 6-5 FA Cup first-round win over Torquay United on November 8, when he had to come off during the second half after suffering a concussion.