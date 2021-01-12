Goalkeeper Tom McGill returns to Brighton from Crawley loan spell

Goalkeeper Tom McGill in action for Crawley
Goalkeeper Tom McGill in action for Crawley (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:18pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Goalkeeper Tom McGill has returned to Brighton following the end of his loan spell with Sky Bet League Two club Crawley

The 20-year-old had also spent part of last season at Broadfield Stadium, and made his senior debut against Millwall in the Carabao Cup during September.

McGill made four appearances for Crawley, his last being in the 6-5 FA Cup first-round win over Torquay United on November 8, when he had to come off during the second half after suffering a concussion.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Crawley

PA