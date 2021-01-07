Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen joins Preston on loan for rest of the season
Preston have signed goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on loan from Leicester until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old Denmark international spent last term on loan at Rotherham as they won promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship and returned from a temporary stint at Belgian side OH Leuven at the turn of the year.
Iversen has been brought in after Preston’s number one Declan Rudd sustained an injury in training this week.
Boss Alex Neil told the club’s website: “We are really pleased to get this done and we have set off really well in this transfer window in terms of getting our business done early and trying to find the gaps that are absolutely necessary in the squad.
“With the news that Declan is going to be out for a period, we felt it was only right and important that we covered that position off.
“We know what we are getting; young, enthusiastic, played at a good level, played international football for his country, so I think he will be a great addition.”