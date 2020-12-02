Glyn Hodges happy to see Dons get off the mark at Plough Lane

Glyn Hodges revelled in writing a winning chapter in AFC Wimbledon history as he led his side to a first victory at Plough Lane in almost 30 years – 2-1 over Peterborough.

The Dons secured three points at their new stadium, which opened in November, at the third attempt having drawn 2-2 with Doncaster and been shocked by Crawley in the FA Cup.

Hodges, who began his playing career with Wimbledon in 1980, was relieved to get over the line and start a triumphant new chapter for the club he represented for seven years.

“To be honest, we felt as though we probably should have done it in one of the first two games,” said the Welshman. “That said, we are delighted to have done it against a very good team at the top of the league.

“A lot of teams are winning away at the moment, including us, but of course we enjoy playing at Plough Lane, the boys like it, and now we are seeing positive results.

“The win is great and of course we have two more home games coming up so hopefully we can get some more positive results.

“We spoke about getting up the field at half-time because we were doing rash things and losing the ball. We enjoyed the ball a bit better in the second half and as soon as we did that for 15 minutes we went 2-0 up.”

The hosts’ goals came in the form of two close-range finishes from strikers Joe Pigott and Ryan Longman as Peterborough missed plenty of first-half chances.

Jonson Clarke-Harris hauled Darren Ferguson’s side back into the game with a stunning free-kick late on but it was not enough as Posh followed up their own shock FA Cup exit to non-league Chorley with another Sky Bet League One defeat.

“The performance was a very good one but where we have failed is in both boxes,” said Ferguson. “We should have been 3-0 up at half-time but we just weren’t ruthless. It was a really soft goal their first one and the second one was unlucky.

“We need to start getting back to clean sheets too because we’ve only had one in our last seven.

“I was always confident we’d get a reaction and we moved the ball well and caused them all sorts of problems.

“But it’s goals that win games and I thought we were unfortunate.”