Glyn Hodges full of pride as AFC Wimbledon sink Swindon

AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges was beaming with pride after his side won 1-0 at Swindon to end the promoted Robins’ 100 per cent home league record this season.

Joe Pigott’s first-half goal was enough to earn the visitors all three points in a low-key game at the County Ground.

Hodges said: “The teams coming up are good sides, they’ve had good seasons and they’re full of confidence.

“They’re not as buoyed by the fans but this was a hard place to come and to keep the clean sheet as well is excellent.

“We made a couple of changes and I’m proud of them. We could have maybe had a bit more quality and open them up and maybe got another goal.

“We got our noses in front, didn’t have much possession and thought we could’ve caused more problems but we’ll take the three points all day long, we’ll take confidence.”

Swindon started the brighter with Diallang Jaiyesimi being denied by Birmingham loanee Connal Trueman just three minutes in and Brett Pitman seeing a free-kick saved by the Dons goalkeeper after 10 minutes.

Pigott struck just before the half-hour mark after finding space in the Swindon box and the Robins never really threatened to get something from the game after that with Wimbledon also happy to sit on their one-goal advantage.

Jaiyesimi was Swindon’s brightest outlet in the second half too, but he could not find an equaliser.

Swindon manager Richie Wellens was frustrated by his side’s failure to create clear-cut scoring chances.

Wellens said: “I thought we played really well in the first 15 minutes, and then we had a little bit of a spell where we gave them leeway back in the game.

“They’ve only had one shot on target and not been in our box all of the second half.

“We need to do more in the final third, in parts of the second half we opened them up but it was just our final pass or final shot.

“Our centre-forward didn’t really participate in the game. What we need to make sure is that if we make mistakes, we need to react in the right way.”