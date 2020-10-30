Gillingham sign QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley on emergency loan
Gillingham have signed QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley on an emergency loan.
The 25-year-old trained on Thursday and Friday with the Gills and is expected to start in the Sky Bet League One clash against Sunderland on Saturday.
Lumley, who has started over 80 first-team games for QPR, arrives at the club following the injury picked up by Jack Bonham on Tuesday against Ipswich.
Gillingham boss Steve Evans told the club’s website: “Our supporters will be aware that we had to take Jack Bonham off at Ipswich and the result of that was a little bit of concussion.
“Therefore the medical advice, in the whole one million per cent interest of the player, he has to be excused for a period of seven consecutive days.
“Joe Lumley is a keeper who has played against my teams, and I have watched perform many times, he is an excellent goalkeeper.
“I quickly spoke to Mark Warburton (QPR manager) and he agreed we could have Joe on an emergency loan basis, subject to the player agreeing.
“He trained yesterday, and again today, and he joins Joe Walsh in being the two goalkeepers who will be selected tomorrow.
“I would like to thank all at QPR and in particular my good friend Mark Warburton for sanctioning the emergency loan.”