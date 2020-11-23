Gillingham boss Steve Evans without defender Tom O’Connor for Wimbledon game

15:24pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Gillingham boss Steve Evans will be without defender Tom O’Connor for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

O’Connor faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a hamstring injury on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Stuart O’Keefe is expected to be out until the new year and Jacob Mellis also remains sidelined.

But Evans has an otherwise fully fit squad to choose from.

Wimbledon will check on the fitness of Terell Thomas.

The defender had to come off towards the end of Saturday’s win at Rochdale due to a calf issue.

Thomas was replaced by Ben Heneghan, who came on for his Dons debut.

Luke O’Neill and Jaakko Oksanen are still out with ankle injuries.

