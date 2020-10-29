Gillingham battling injury issues ahead of visit of Sunderland

Steve Evans
Steve Evans - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:13pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has a number of injury problems ahead of the visit of Sunderland in Sky Bet League One.

Jacob Mellis was ruled out for the season with a knee injury before Tuesday’s loss to Ipswich, where goalkeeper Jack Bonham and Ryan Jackson went off injured during the 1-0 defeat.

Jackson is expected to be sidelined for a month but Evans hopes Bonham’s neck problem will not prove to be serious.

Declan Drysdale is awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test after being given permission to attend a funeral in a Tier 3 area, while Josh Eccles was an unused substitute against Ipswich due to missing training on Monday after becoming a father.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson will assess a trio of players before naming his squad for the trip to Gillingham.

Defenders Dion Sanderson and Jordan Willis are both suffering from knee injuries, with Sanderson picking up a knock in the midweek draw at Rochdale.

Willis was an unused substitute for that game and subsequently underwent a scan as the club continue to manage a patella tendon issue.

Luke O’Nien, who was suspended in midweek after his red card against Portsmouth, returned to training on Thursday following an ankle problem.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Gillingham

Preview

PA