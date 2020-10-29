Gillingham battling injury issues ahead of visit of Sunderland
Gillingham manager Steve Evans has a number of injury problems ahead of the visit of Sunderland in Sky Bet League One.
Jacob Mellis was ruled out for the season with a knee injury before Tuesday’s loss to Ipswich, where goalkeeper Jack Bonham and Ryan Jackson went off injured during the 1-0 defeat.
Jackson is expected to be sidelined for a month but Evans hopes Bonham’s neck problem will not prove to be serious.
Declan Drysdale is awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test after being given permission to attend a funeral in a Tier 3 area, while Josh Eccles was an unused substitute against Ipswich due to missing training on Monday after becoming a father.
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson will assess a trio of players before naming his squad for the trip to Gillingham.
Defenders Dion Sanderson and Jordan Willis are both suffering from knee injuries, with Sanderson picking up a knock in the midweek draw at Rochdale.
Willis was an unused substitute for that game and subsequently underwent a scan as the club continue to manage a patella tendon issue.
Luke O’Nien, who was suspended in midweek after his red card against Portsmouth, returned to training on Thursday following an ankle problem.