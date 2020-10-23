George Lloyd ruled out for Cheltenham ahead of Mansfield clash
Cheltenham forward George Lloyd will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash against Mansfield.
Lloyd is set for a couple of weeks out after suffering concussion during the 1-0 win over Scunthorpe on Tuesday.
Midfielder Elliot Bonds came off early in that game and has had knee and ankle scans.
Finn Azaz is being assessed having had some swelling around his ankle and Achilles.
Mansfield will be without Mal Benning for the contest at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.
The defender has tested positive for coronavirus and misses out as he goes through a 10-day self-isolation period.
Joe Riley (knee) and Ollie Clark (calf) are also unavailable.
The Stags are currently 22nd in the League Two table with four points from seven games, and are still looking for their first win of the season.