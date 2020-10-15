George Lapslie hopes to add attacking quality after Mansfield loan move

By NewsChain Sport
16:15pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
George Lapslie says he will “give everything I’ve got” for the Mansfield cause after joining the club on loan from Charlton.

The 23-year-old midfielder will spend the rest of the season with the Stags.

Lapslie told Mansfield’s website: “I run very hard and I’ll give everything I’ve got. Hopefully I can add some quality to the final third.

“The gaffer (Graham Coughlan) wants me to play in a higher midfield role, and he’s expecting assists and goals.”

Boss Graham Coughlan said: “George has Championship experience and he’s a bundle of energy, with quality on the ball.

“He will add competition for places in the middle of the park and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

