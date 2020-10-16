George Hornshaw to undergo late fitness test for Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe will check on George Hornshaw for the visit of Cambridge.
Hornshaw has had a scan on a hamstring injury which shows no major damage so a late decision will be made on his fitness.
Jordan Clarke and Harrison McGahey have both returned to training this week but this weekend’s game might come too soon.
Olufela Olomola played 60 minutes in the reserves following a hamstring problem and could be involved.
Liam O’Neil (hamstring) is high-flying Cambridge’s only absentee.
Mark Bonner, manager of the month for September, shuffled the pack for last weekend’s win over Newport, with centre-back Harry Darling making his first start of the season in place of Bristol City loanee Robbie Cundy.
That match saw a debut for Hiram Boateng, on loan from MK Dons, and the midfielder will hope to force his way into the starting XI after a promising cameo.
Bonner has hinted he will shuffle his pack over the coming games, saying on the club website: “The management of the squad is important to give us the best chance to be as intense and competitive as possible throughout the season.”