George Boyd leaves Peterborough due to salary cap

George Boyd has left Peterborough after his contract was cancelled due to salary cap regulations.

The 35-year-old midfielder rejoined Posh in July 2019 following his release by Sheffield Wednesday but managed just 25 appearances and one goal.

Boyd agreed to cancel the remainder of his deal and boss Darren Ferguson told the club’s website: “With the new salary cap regulations, we just couldn’t find a way of fitting George into it.

“I want to thank George for his service to the football club. It has been an absolute privilege to manage him, he has been an outstanding professional and I wish him all the very best in the future.

“I have absolutely no doubt that he will be a success in whatever he does. He is one of the best players I have managed and will ever manage, there is no doubt about that.”

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said: “George has been a wonderful player for this football club and has handled himself superbly throughout his time.

“There is no question that he will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame for all he has achieved here.”

In an open letter to fans, Boyd said: “I am gutted it has ended like this, there has been a lot of frustration in these last few months not being able to play, but it was a fitting way to finish with the game last Tuesday against Fulham Under-21s with a goal – it was just a shame that you were not there to see it.

“This club will always be very special to me. I want to thank Darren and Darragh for the opportunity to come back and play here again last summer and I have no doubt this is the season the club gets back to the Championship.”