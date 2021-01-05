Gavin Reilly leaves Carlisle
Striker Gavin Reilly has left Carlisle by mutual consent.
The 27-year-old joined the Cumbrians in the summer following his release by Bristol Rovers and scored one goal in 21 appearances.
Boss Chris Beech told the club’s website: “Unfortunately things didn’t quite drop for Gavin the way we would have all liked them to have done, and Gav is the type of player that is mindful of his future career as well as the here and now.
“An opportunity presented itself to allow him to go into an environment where he’s consistently done well and scored goals, and by doing the same again he will set himself into a good position for future seasons.
“It’s important to be respectful of Gav’s wishes and at the same time do the right thing for the football club, freeing up both a slot in the group and provide some finance back in the building to support us moving on.
“Gav goes with our best wishes and I’ve no doubts he’ll hit the ground running and prove to be a success at his new club.”