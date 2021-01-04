Gary Roberts returns to Accrington after 14 years away
Gary Roberts has been backed to do “something special” at Accrington after he sealed a return to the Sky Bet League One club.
Stanley boss John Coleman has signed the midfielder for a second time on a deal until the end of the season after he managed the 36-year-old between 2005 and 2007, when they won promotion to the Football League.
Roberts left divisional rivals Wigan in November and has spent the last six weeks with old club Bala Town in the Cymru Premier, where he scored once in four appearances.
Since he departed Accrington 14 years ago, the one-time Liverpool trainee has enjoyed success with Huddersfield, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan but will now attempt to add one more promotion to his CV.
Coleman told the official club website: “He has gone on to play at some big clubs, done really well, and he has worked hard on his fitness.
“I can’t remember him running as much as he does now when he played for us the first time! He has got every last drop out of his career. We are hoping this can be his swan song and we can do something special with him in this side.”