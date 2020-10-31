Gary Roberts leaves Wigan due to administration restrictions
Gary Roberts has left Wigan with the Sky Bet League One club unable to extend his contract due to them being in administration.
The midfielder joined the Latics in the summer of 2017 from Portsmouth and penned a new short-term deal in September.
With that now up and Wigan still under a transfer embargo, the 36-year-old is on the look out for another team.
“So my three-and-a-half years at Wigan are up,” Roberts said on Twitter.
“The position the club is in at the minute, with not (being) allowed to sign players because of being in administration, I’ll be leaving and looking for a new club.
“I’ve loved every minute of playing for the club, we’ve had so many great nights. It’s heart-breaking to see what’s happened to the club and squad over the last few months with no fault of our own.
“Probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through in my career, so stick together and keep fighting for your club.”
Wigan added on social media: “Best wishes, Robbo! Never let us down – thank you for your efforts over the last three years.”
Roberts played three times for the recently relegated side this season and was not part of Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Chorley in the FA Cup.