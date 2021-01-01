Gary Cahill still missing for Palace while Blades have two players isolating

Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Selhurst Park (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:51pm, Fri 01 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Crystal Palace will still be without defender Gary Cahill as they prepare to face Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Cahill sat out his side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester after injuring his hamstring against Aston Villa, and is yet to return to full fitness.

Boss Roy Hodgson has no new injury concerns with defender Martin Kelly (calf), goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (thigh), right-back Nathan Ferguson (knee) and striker Connor Wickham (thigh) all still out.

Blades boss Chris Wilder does not expect to have any of the players available who missed Tuesday’s defeat by Burnley.

Two unnamed players are isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while a couple more are doubts with knocks picked up in the loss to the Clarets.

Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka were all absent from the squad on Tuesday. John Lundstram completes a three-match ban while Sander Berge and Jack O’Connell are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Townsend, McArthur, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Schlupp, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Benteke, Henderson, Mitchell, Woods, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Palace

Preview

PA