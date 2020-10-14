Gary Brazil signs new Nottingham Forest contract as role changes
17:37pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Gary Brazil has signed a new long-term contract at Nottingham Forest and taken up the role of director of football development.
The 58-year-old, who was the Reds’ academy manager, will “contribute to the development of the club’s football philosophy and will be responsible for the academy programme, the domestic scouting and the loan programme of the club”.
Brazil told Forest’s website: “Since the new ownership arrived at the club, their commitment to the further development of the academy has never wavered.
“I’m delighted they have shown the faith in me to extend my contract and am excited for what the future holds.”