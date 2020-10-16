Gareth Bale set for second Tottenham debut against West Ham
Tottenham could hand a second debut to Gareth Bale against West Ham.
The Real Madrid loanee is now fit again after a knee injury and could feature, with Jose Mourinho confirming Harry Kane will start and new signing Carlos Vinicius will be on the bench.
Eric Dier (hamstring) is a doubt with an injury picked up on international duty, but Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Japhet Tanganga (thigh) miss out.
West Ham can add Craig Dawson to their squad after signing the defender on loan from Watford.
Full-back Ryan Fredericks is back in training after a hamstring injury, as is centre-half Issa Diop following his positive coronavirus test.
Boss David Moyes will be back on the touchline following his spell away due to the virus.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Fernandes, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Bergwijn, Lamela, Moura, Bale, Son, Kane, Vinicius.
West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Randolph, Dawson, Balbuena, Fredericks, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Haller.