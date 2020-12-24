Further positive Covid-19 tests place Ipswich’s clash with Fleetwood in doubt
Ipswich’s clash with Fleetwood on January 2 is in doubt following further positive coronavirus cases at the Sky Bet League One club.
The Tractor Boys now have 11 players and staff, including boss Paul Lambert, with Covid-19, while more are self-isolating having been in close contact with some of those affected.
The Boxing Day clash against Northampton and game against AFC Wimbledon on December 29 had already been postponed, but that may now stretch to a third game.
“From the second round of testing, we have two more first-team players who have tested positive and a member of the academy coaching staff,” Ipswich physio Matt Byard told the club’s website.
“So we now have 11 positive cases in total and they are all following the Government guidelines and are self-isolating for a minimum of 10 days.
“In addition we have two players who are symptomatic although they have tested negative at this stage and we also have five football staff members who are self-isolating having been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
“The training ground will remain closed and a deep clean will take place of all facilities at Playford Road.
“Players who have tested negative will train independently and away from the club until further notice.”