Full-back Darnell Fisher could return for Preston against Millwall
Preston could have Darnell Fisher back in contention for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall at Deepdale.
Fisher has been out for around four weeks with a hamstring injury, but is not too far away from a first-team return and has an outside chance of being including in the squad for Wednesday.
Manager Alex Neil did not say whether Ben Davies or Ben Pearson could recover in time.
The latter hurt his groin against Cardiff on October 18, but the club have not revealed details or a timescale on Davies’ injury.
Millwall will continue to be without duo Billy Mitchell and Troy Parrott, in addition to their senior coaching staff.
The pair sustained ankle ligament injuries and will remain sidelined on Wednesday.
Manager Gary Rowett will be absent from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19, along with two other senior coaches who have since tested positive.
The club has decided that all other senior coaching personnel will also be self-isolating, with under-23s manager Kevin Nugent, player-coach Shaun Williams and club captain Alex Pearce overseeing the next two fixtures, including the trip to Preston.