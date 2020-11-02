Fulham end wait for a win by beating fellow strugglers West Brom

Fulham claimed their first Premier League win of the season with a dominant performance in a 2-0 victory over a lacklustre West Brom.

Bobby Decordova-Reid opened the scoring in the 26th minute as the home side took the lead for only the second time this season.

And soon after Ola Aina struck his first goal for the club to settle the battle between two sides chasing their first wins back in the top tier.

Fulham boss Scott Parker had given his backing to struggling striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the build up to the game and last season’s Championship golden boot winner responded by turning provider on Monday.

The Serbian, who had just three assists during in his last Premier League campaign, set up both Decordova-Reid and then Aina.

West Brom went close to opening the scoring early on when a lofted cross from Conor Townsend on the left drifted towards the Fulham goal and rebounded off the woodwork, with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola backpedalling.

Otherwise, chances were few and far between early on for both teams, with Fulham resorting to long-range efforts, including one in the 19th minute from Ademola Lookman that went wide.

Fulham had enjoyed the majority of the possession in the opening part of the game and took the lead in the 26th minute.

Antonee Robinson whipped in a cross from the left to the far post where an unmarked Mitrovic nodded across goal for Decordova-Reid to head home.

Four minutes later, Fulham doubled their lead when Aina, who was teed up by Mitrovic, expertly fired the ball past Sam Johnstone from the edge of the box for his first Fulham goal.

West Brom had a good chance to pull one back when Conor Gallagher won possession from Andre-Frank Anguissa and played in Karlan Grant, but his sliced strike was off target.

The Cottagers had a chance to give themselves a three-goal advantage just before half-time as Tom Cairney drove down the right and squared the ball to Anguissa, but his powerful strike was straight at Johnstone.

Fulham’s dominance continued into the second half, while the visitors had limited opportunities to press forward and create chances.

In one of the visitors’ few opportunities, Darnell Furlong crossed the ball towards the back post where Grant sent a looping header towards the Fulham goal but Areola was able to hold on to the ball.

The home side were denied a third in the final 10 minutes when Townsend cleared the ball off his line after Cairney looped the ball over Johnstone.

But it did not matter as the Cottagers claimed a much-needed win to move out of the relegation zone.