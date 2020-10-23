Fulham boss Scott Parker not able to give timescale on Joachim Andersen recovery
Fulham manager Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to contend with as his side look to build on their first point of the season when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.
However, the Fulham boss would not be drawn into a timescale for the return of new signing Joachim Andersen, who sustained damage to his ankle ligaments just days after the Dane signed for the west London side on loan from Lyon.
Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo and Josh Onomah will remain sidelined, with the latter expected to remain absent for a long time after being left out of Parker’s 25-man Premier League squad. Harrison Reed has returned to training this week, although is not expected to feature at the weekend.
Palace will be without Jack Butland and Jordan Ayew.
Both men are currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, while Gary Cahill is also out with an injury picked up against Brighton last week.
Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is set for a long spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury and will not return until 2021 while James McCarthy’s hamstring problem is still a few weeks away from healing.
Provisional Fulham squad: Areola, Aina, Adarabioyo, Ream, Cavaleiro, Cairney, Anguissa, Robinson, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Mitrovic, Rodak, Kebano, De Cordova-Reid, Lemina, Le Marchand, Bryan, Kamara
Provisional Crystal Palace squad: Guaita, Ward, Sakho, Mitchell, Kouyate, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Henderson, Dann, Kelly, Meyer, Riedewald, Benteke, Batshuayi, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Clyne.