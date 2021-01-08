Frozen pitch sees Salford’s clash with Colchester postponed

Salford banners
Salford banners (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:09pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Salford’s League Two clash against Colchester on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Colchester’s match at Tranmere last weekend was also postponed due to “Covid-19 issues in both squads”.

A statement on the U’s website read: “Current conditions in the North West necessitated a pitch inspection on Friday morning, and with overnight temperatures expected to be minus five or below, and snow forecast in the area, Saturday’s game has been called off.

“Details of the rearranged fixture will be discussed between the two clubs, and announced in due course.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Salford

PA