Frozen pitch sees Salford’s clash with Colchester postponed
13:09pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Salford’s League Two clash against Colchester on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Colchester’s match at Tranmere last weekend was also postponed due to “Covid-19 issues in both squads”.
A statement on the U’s website read: “Current conditions in the North West necessitated a pitch inspection on Friday morning, and with overnight temperatures expected to be minus five or below, and snow forecast in the area, Saturday’s game has been called off.
“Details of the rearranged fixture will be discussed between the two clubs, and announced in due course.”