Frozen pitch forces Newport's game with Southend to be called off

Rodney Parade
Rodney Parade (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:35pm, Sat 02 Jan 2021
A frozen Rodney Parade pitch has forced Newport’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Southend to be postponed.

The League Two leaders had been due to host the division’s bottom side, but referee Paul Howard deemed the playing surface unsafe.

A statement on Newport’s website said: “Newport County AFC are disappointed that today’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Southend United has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

“Despite the best efforts of the ground staff, who have worked tirelessly and deployed frost covers ahead of the fixture, the referee Paul Howard has deemed that certain areas of the pitch are not safe to play on. The club are disappointed by the decision, but the health and safety of players is of paramount importance.”

