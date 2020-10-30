Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Liverpool are still keen on signing Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, according to Calciomercato. The Reds made enquiries into the 29-year-old over the summer but Koulibaly stayed in Naples. However, Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury has increased Jurgen Klopp’s desire to sign a centre-back, and a concerted bid could be on the cards come January.

Pep Guardiola could be on his way back to Barcelona if Victor Font becomes the club’s president. Font is the front runner to replace Josep Bartomeu after his resignation, and told Sky Sports he wants to return the Catalan giants to their glory days, including bringing back Guardiola from Manchester City, and keeping Lionel Messi. Guardiola is into the final year of his contract with City.

Tottenham Hotspur v Maccabi Haifa – UEFA Europa League – Play-Off – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is likely to leave after his current contract expires in 2023, Teamtalk reports. The 31-year-old Belgian’s father Viv says the chance of his son moving closer to home “is real”, and mentioned Ajax or “an Antwerp club” as likely destinations.

Exciting young Icelandic forward Isak Bergmann Johannesson has dealt a potential blow to Liverpool by saying Manchester United is his “favourite team”. The 17-year-old, son of former Premier League star Joey Gudjonsson, has become the topic of intense transfer speculation after a superb start to the season with his Norwegian club Norrkoping, with Liverpool and United said to be keenly interested. The England-born Johannesson told Sportbladet that while Liverpool are playing “good football now”, United remained his favourite side.

Chelsea v Southampton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge - (Copyright PA Wire)

Theo Walcott may be looking to make his loan spell at Southampton permanent. The attacker returned to his boyhood club on loan on Deadline Day, having fallen down the pecking order at Everton. The 31-year-old has told the Saints’ website he is eager to work with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on a more long-term basis. Walcott’s contract with Everton expires at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mauricio Pochettino: The former Tottenham and Southampton boss could have his heart set on a return to management, this time with Manchester United, according to ex-Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen, the Daily Star reports.

Turkey Soccer Champions League - (Copyright AP)

Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool are said to be working on a strategy to lure the World Cup winner from Paris St Germain to Anfield, Teamtalk reports.

Timothy Weah: The 20-year-old USA forward could move from Lille to Saint-Etienne on loan, L’Equippe reports.