Friday, November 13: Football rumours from the media

Jerome Boateng and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the papers this morning

By Dylan Terry
9:13am, Fri 13 Nov 2020
What the papers say

Two Premier League heavyweights are among the clubs battling for the signature of Jerome Boateng. The Sun cites Germany’s Bild as reporting Bayern Munich will not offer the former Manchester City player a new contract at the end of the season. Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing the 32-year-old defender, while Tottenham are also monitoring the situation.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo actually be coming back to Old Trafford? The Daily Mirror believes it may be so, with the paper quoting Portuguese outlet Record as saying Manchester United have made a formal offer to the 35-year-old’s agent. The forward is the highest paid player at Juventus and the Italian side are considering offloading him to free up space for other talent.

RB Leipzig’s loss could be Arsenal’s gain. Dominik Szoboszlai‘s agent has denied the young midfielder is leaving Red Bull Salzburg for the Bundesliga club. That could open the door for the Gunners to snatch up the 20-year-old Hungary international, with the Mirror reporting Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a fan of his forward-thinking play.

Player to watch

Adama Traore: Speculation is growing over the future of the 24-year-old winger, with 90min reporting Wolves have become frustrated the Spain international has not signed a new deal despite agreeing fresh contract terms in principle last week.

