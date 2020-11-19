Free agent defender Ben Heneghan joins AFC Wimbledon
Central defender Ben Heneghan has joined AFC Wimbledon
The 27-year was a free agent following his release from Sheffield United in the summer.
Boss Glyn Hodges told his club’s official website: “He played against us last season for Blackpool, so he knows the level, and he’s a good acquisition for us.
“He’s no-nonsense, a good size, and he’s a good professional, so he ticks a lot of boxes, and we are delighted that he has signed.”