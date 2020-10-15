Freddie Woodman and Yan Dhanda back as Swansea host Huddersfield
Swansea have goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and midfielder Yan Dhanda available for the visit of Huddersfield.
The pair missed the victory over Millwall two weeks ago through illness, but they trained throughout the international break and Woodman will replace Steven Benda in goal.
George Byers has recovered from an ankle injury which has ruled him out so far this season, but the midfielder will not be considered for the next three games as he builds up fitness.
Andre Ayew, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon have returned from international duty, although it remains to be seen if the latter will be involved with Tottenham interested in the Wales defender.
Huddersfield have been helped by the two-week international break as the Terriers’ lengthy injury list has been reduced.
Alex Pritchard (quad), Lewis O’Brien (quad) and Christopher Schindler (hamstring) have trained and should return to the matchday squad.
Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has also joined in after a thumb injury.
But Danny Ward (hamstring) and Tommy Elphick (knee) face another two weeks on the sidelines, and Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s hip injury will be assessed after a scan.