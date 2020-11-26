FPL tips: Lukasz Fabianski strikes a blow for the goalkeepers

Goalkeeper is sometimes an overlooked position in Fantasy Premier League but Lukasz Fabianski is one of the game’s form players currently.

Back-to-back clean sheets and 24 points in those games have made the West Ham stopper FPL’s top-scoring keeper and the number one player in the PA news agency’s Transfer Score ranking.

Chelsea continue to impress all across the pitch while an under-appreciated Leicester star also makes our list of recommendations for gameweek 10.

Fab-u-lous

Top goalkeeping picks for FPL gameweek 10

A player’s Transfer Score is made up of his recent form, counting for 50 per cent of the rating, with further marks for low cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

Fabianski’s tally has been boosted by eight bonus points in his last four games, while he has scored six points or more in five of his last seven appearances.

His form score, an average of 8.7 points per game, helps lift his transfer score which is only held at 81 by the Hammers’ middling FDR. Owned by only 3.3 per cent of managers, he is also an attractive differential.

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno is his nearest challenger among goalkeepers with a transfer score of 71, while Burnley’s Nick Pope (64) completes the podium but is an injury doubt and has a tough run of games coming up.

Tread carefully with Tielemans

Top midfield picks for FPL gameweek 10

Youri Tielemans is our top-ranked midfielder this week, helped by Leicester’s favourable upcoming run starting with Fulham this weekend – but there is a note of caution.

The Belgian’s form is lifted by his gameweek seven brace against Leeds, a game which accounted for 15 of his 36 points this season. He had six when scoring against Manchester City earlier in the season and otherwise has no more than three points in a game.

Picking the right week to lean on Tielemans, then, is a risky business, though the hapless Cottagers defence are a favourable match-up.

Hakim Ziyech is just a point behind him in transfer score on 75 after a blistering start to his Chelsea career and may be a more appealing choice if you can run to £8.3million. Eberechi Eze has emerged as a tempting differential at £5.8m with 0.6 per cent ownership, with a steady upturn in form lifting his transfer score to 70.

Blue is the colour

Top defensive picks for FPL gameweek 10

Ziyech’s club-mates continue to feature heavily as their unbeaten run carries them to third in the table with almost a quarter of the season played.

Chelsea’s only defeat this season came against Liverpool in September, with four wins and three draws since including their current three-match winning run.

They have four clean sheets in that unbeaten sequence and with Kurt Zouma scoring twice along the way, he is our third-ranked defender behind Hector Bellerin and Kyle Walker.

Full-back Bellerin has rebounded well after his Arsenal future appeared to be in question ahead of the new season, playing every minute so far with three clean sheets and three assists, and has a transfer score of 75 this week.

Top attacking picks for FPL gameweek 10

At the other end of the field, Tammy Abraham adds to the Chelsea contingent as our second-ranked striker behind Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Three goals in two games before the international break contribute to Watkins’ impressive form score and a transfer score of 78, while Abraham (72) has been overlooked after Timo Werner’s arrival at Stamford Bridge and has only 2.5 per cent ownership. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (65) completes the attacking podium.