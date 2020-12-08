Fourth official accused of racism as PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir walk off pitch

Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the pitch in their Champions League match after alleged racial abuse towards the Turkish side’s assistant manager Pierre Webo from fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.

Basaksehir number two Webo exchanged words with Coltescu, having apparently been sent off, before an angry response from the visitors’ bench.

Both teams returned to their dressing rooms after 23 minutes of the Group H game in Paris.

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba was furious on the sidelines and could be heard remonstrating with an official before the teams departed.

The remainder of the game will be played on Wednesday at 1755GMT with a new team of match officials, UEFA announced.

PSG need to win to take top spot ahead of RB Leipzig.

The German side inflicted a disastrous 3-2 defeat on Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crashed out of the Champions League.

Defeat piled the pressure on Solskjaer with United failing to reach the last 16, meaning they dropped into the Europa League.

Manchester City loanee Angelino and Amadou Haidara struck during a rampant first-half display for Leipzig.

Willi Orban had a goal disallowed before Justin Kluivert added a third in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Paul Pogba’s header – a day after his agent Mino Raiola said he wanted to leave Old Trafford – came too late to save United.

Elsewhere, two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 and top Group G.

The former Real Madrid forward scored in either half with Weston McKennie netting in between as Ronaldo got the better of his old rival Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

Dynamo Kiev beat Ferencvaros 1-0 thanks to Denys Popov’s goal as they clinched third spot in the group.

Chelsea won Group E ahead of Sevilla after a 1-1 draw with Krasnador at Stamford Bridge.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus got the better of Lionel Messi's Barcelona (AP)

Jorginho’s penalty cancelled out Remy Cabella’s surprise opener as Frank Lampard’s side topped the group by a point.

Jules Kounde added to Youssef En-Nesyri’s brace as Sevilla won 3-1 at Rennes.

In Group F, Lazio qualified for the last 16 for the first time since 1999 after drawing 2-2 with Club Brugge.

Hans Vanaken’s late header earned a point for the 10-man visitors but they finished third, two points behind Lazio.

Joaquin Correa gave the hosts the lead before Ruud Vormer levelled only for Ciro Immobile’s penalty to restore Lazio’s advantage while Eduard Sobol was sent off in the first half for the visitors.

Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel struck in the second half as group winners Borussia Dortmund recovered from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Zenit St Petersburg after Sebastian Driussi gave the hosts the lead.