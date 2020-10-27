Former Swansea chairman David Goldstone dies aged 91
Former Swansea chairman David Goldstone has died, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.
Goldstone was born in Swansea and was appointed to Swansea’s board in 1969 before becoming chairman of the club the following year.
A lawyer and property developer who previously purchased Land’s End, Goldstone would hold the role at the Vetch Field until 1972.
“Swansea City is saddened to learn of the passing of the club’s former chairman David Goldstone CBE at the age of 91,” a statement read on the club’s official website.
“Mr Goldstone was born just a stone’s throw from the Vetch Field, and attended games cheering on the Swans from a young age.
“Everyone at Swansea City sends their heartfelt condolences to David’s family and friends at this sad time.”