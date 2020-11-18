Former Reading defender Gabriel Osho signs for Luton
Luton have snapped up defender Gabriel Osho following his departure from Sky Bet Championship rivals Reading.
The 22-year-old, who can play right-back or centre-back, was a free agent having rejected a new contract with the Royals at the end of last season.
He made 10 appearances in all competitions for his former club after coming through the academy system at the Madejski Stadium and also spent time on loan at Maidenhead, Aldershot, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil.
“It’s taken a bit of time since I first heard it was a possibility of coming to Luton, but I’m buzzing to be here,” Osho told Luton’s website.
“I made a decision to leave Reading because I wanted an opportunity like this for the next part of my development and I’m so pleased it’s been sorted and I’m now a Luton Town player.
“I can’t wait to get started and get back out there in an orange shirt.”