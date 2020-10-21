Former Plymouth defender Callum McFadzean joins Sunderland
17:50pm, Wed 21 Oct 2020
Sunderland have bolstered their defence with the capture of Callum McFadzean.
The 26-year-old, a free agent, has signed a one-year deal with the Black Cats after leaving Plymouth.
McFadzean told Sunderland’s official website: “I’m delighted to be here. As soon as I knew Sunderland were interested, I was desperate to get it done and I can’t wait to get started.”
Manager Phil Parkinson added: “I would like to welcome Callum to the club. This is a position we’ve been looking to strengthen for a while, and he will bring further competition to the squad.”