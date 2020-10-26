Former Liverpool captain Steve Gerrard has spoken about how his slip against Chelsea which ultimately cost the Reds the Premier League title still haunts him to this day.

The ex-England midfielder’s fall led to Demba Ba scoring for Jose Mourinho’s side at Anfield in a match which ended 2-0 to Chelsea.

Liverpool went on to lose the title by two points to Manchester City, something Gerrard admits he still thinks about six years on.

The Premier League title evaded Gerrard throughout his career at Anfield - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

"I park it up (the slip) but it comes back, all the time," he told The High Performance Podcast. "What triggers it? I don't know. TV. Images. Just me reflecting. I am someone who thinks a lot. I always try to tap into experiences.

"This is not a thing that happens every single day, but it was such a big moment. I've had lots and lots of moments, some incredible moments, which I never dreamed of. But your career takes you to some lows as well. It would be easy if you lifted the carpet, pushed them under and you never thought about them again. But I don't think that's ever going to be the case.

"I felt like part of me healed more, than any of those feelings. I know not only did it hurt me (in 2014), it hurt a lot of people who had followed this club for many, many years.

"Liverpool fans commit themselves to that club. They love the club, it's in the heart. I've lived with it for 20 years and more.

"I knew what that meant, that Premier League (title), to an awful lot of people. My own family, to me. I mean, the way the club were with me, during that time, which will remain private."

Gerrard joined Liverpool as a kid back in 1989 and spent 26 years at the club before leaving for LA Galaxy in 2015.

But while he won numerous trophies with the Reds including the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup, the Premier League is one he never managed to get his hands on.

Five years after he left Merseyside, Liverpool finally claimed their first title in 30 years when they eased to the title back in June.