Former Leicester midfielder Andy King joins OH Leuven

Andy King made 379 appearances for Leicester
By NewsChain Sport
16:38pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Wales midfielder Andy King has joined Belgian top-flight side OH Leuven until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old won the Premier League with Leicester, whose chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha also runs Leuven, before leaving the Foxes last summer after making 379 appearances.

Leuven, whose squad currently includes three players on loan from Leicester, lie sixth in the Belgian top flight.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Andy was looking for a new challenge and found it at OH Leuven. With his experience he can contribute to the further development of the club.”

